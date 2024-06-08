WATCH: Rescued hostages reunite with friends and families June 8, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-rescued-hostages-reunite-with-friends-and-families/ Email Print Tears were shed and hugs were given as the finally freed hostages reunited with their families on Israeli soil after 246 days of agonizing captivity. Some of the rescued hostages have a difficult time walking. But they’re home now and if any medical system can fix them it’s definitely in Israel.So happy they are home now!pic.twitter.com/UprW90lGcO— Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) June 8, 2024 No words to describe our joy. Rescued hostage Almog Meir Jan is reunited with his friends for the first time. pic.twitter.com/ua0wppiwpT— Israel ישראל (@Israel) June 8, 2024 Freed hostages Andrey Kozlov (white shirt) and Almog Meir Jan (black shirt) arriving in IsraelThis morning, in a joint special operation held by the Israeli security forces 4 Israeli hostages were rescued from Gaza:Noa Argamani (25)Almog Meir Jan (21)Andrey Kozlov (27)… pic.twitter.com/LTGSkHf92k — Israel ישראל (@Israel) June 8, 2024Read WATCH: Biden in 2019 - 'Cutting off military aid to Israel is absolutely preposterous; a tragic mistake' This is the reason we are fighting this war.Welcome home Noa, Shlomi, Almog and Andrey. pic.twitter.com/Rvbagjjo2X — Israel ישראל (@Israel) June 8, 2024 hostagesIDFreunion