WATCH – Robert F. Kennedy Jr: COVID-19 was ‘ethnically targeted’ to avoid Ashkenazi Jews

Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claimed that the COVID-19 virus was “ethnically targeted” to attack certain races while avoiding others, including Ashkenazi Jews.

“COVID-19. There is an argument that it is ethnically targeted. COVID-19 attacks certain races disproportionately,” Kennedy said at the event Thursday in New York City. “COVID-19 is targeted to attack Caucasians and black people. The people who are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese.”

“We don’t know whether it was deliberately targeted or not but there are papers out there that show the racial or ethnic differential and impact,” he went on.





