WATCH – Robert F. Kennedy Jr: COVID-19 was ‘ethnically targeted’ to avoid Ashkenazi Jews July 15, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-robert-f-kennedy-jr-covid-19-was-ethnically-targeted-to-avoid-ashkenazi-jews/ Email Print Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claimed that the COVID-19 virus was “ethnically targeted” to attack certain races while avoiding others, including Ashkenazi Jews. “COVID-19. There is an argument that it is ethnically targeted. COVID-19 attacks certain races disproportionately,” Kennedy said at the event Thursday in New York City. “COVID-19 is targeted to attack Caucasians and black people. The people who are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese.” “We don’t know whether it was deliberately targeted or not but there are papers out there that show the racial or ethnic differential and impact,” he went on. VIDEO: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claims coronavirus was an "ethnically targeted" bioweapon designed to be more deadly for caucasians and blacks — and spare Jews and Chinese https://t.co/xfAdovs0sY pic.twitter.com/og4xHdKs7x — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) July 15, 2023 Conspiracy theoriesCOVID-19Robert Kennedy