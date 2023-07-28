WATCH: Robert Kennedy accuses Democratic Party of becoming the ‘anti-Israel party’

In this short clip from my interview with @RobertKennedyJr, the presidential candidate describes the Democratic Party as being the Anti-Israel Party. Hear it for yourself, it’s a fascinating take.

The full interview will be available Thursday, 2pm EST: https://t.co/ZeVc7pRE4u pic.twitter.com/G9mNPrgdqL

— Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) July 26, 2023