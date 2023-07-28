WATCH: Robert Kennedy accuses Democratic Party of becoming the ‘anti-Israel party’ July 28, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-robert-kennedy-accuses-democratic-party-of-becoming-the-anti-israel-party/ Email Print Democratic presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy tells Dov Hikind that his own party has turned its back on the Jewish state and become “the anti-Israel party.” In this short clip from my interview with @RobertKennedyJr, the presidential candidate describes the Democratic Party as being the Anti-Israel Party. Hear it for yourself, it’s a fascinating take. The full interview will be available Thursday, 2pm EST: https://t.co/ZeVc7pRE4u pic.twitter.com/G9mNPrgdqL — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) July 26, 2023 2024 Presidential electionDemocratic partyDov HikindRobert Kennedy jr