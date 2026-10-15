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WATCH: Rubio leads State Department ceremony hnoring Oct. 7 victims

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Secretary of State Marco Rubio led an official State Department ceremony memorializing the Oct. 7 massacre, vividly recounting the attacks and condemning Hamas for the violence it unleashed.

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