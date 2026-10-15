WATCH: Rubio leads State Department ceremony hnoring Oct. 7 victims October 15, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-rubio-leads-state-department-ceremony-hnoring-oct-7-victims/ Email Print Secretary of State Marco Rubio led an official State Department ceremony memorializing the Oct. 7 massacre, vividly recounting the attacks and condemning Hamas for the violence it unleashed. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/NkNNrNL3VuBuCycV.mp4 Marco RubioOct. 7th massacreState Department