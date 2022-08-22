Search

WATCH: Runaway bull storms into bank in Israel

Employees of an Israeli bank were sent fleeing down corridors on Monday as a bull charged through the building.

The animal’s owner subsequently arrived on site and tried to to gain control of the situation, TPS reported. Eventually, a veterinarian put the bull to sleep, enabling the owner to take it home. No one was hurt.