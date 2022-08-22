WATCH: Runaway bull storms into bank in Israel

Employees of an Israeli bank were sent fleeing down corridors on Monday as a bull charged through the building.
The animal’s owner subsequently arrived on site and tried to to gain control of the situation, TPS reported. Eventually, a veterinarian put the bull to sleep, enabling the owner to take it home. No one was hurt.
לוד. שור זועם במתחמי בנק לאומי.
רחמנות על היהודים שצריכים לגור באותה עיר עם אסופות השבטים הברברים מהגרי העבודה מהחיג’אז. pic.twitter.com/og4b0HRz4f
