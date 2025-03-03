WATCH: Russian special forces thwart terror attack on synagogue, train station

Russian federal police thwarted bombing attacks on a synagogue and metro station in Moscow, but the operation turned deadly when the suspect opened fire on officers, igniting a gunfight that ended with the would-be bomber fatally shot.

