Search

WATCH: Russian special forces thwart terror attack on synagogue, train station

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-russian-special-forces-thwart-terror-attack-on-synagogue-train-station/
Email Print

Russian federal police thwarted bombing attacks on a synagogue and metro station in Moscow, but the operation turned deadly when the suspect opened fire on officers, igniting a gunfight that ended with the would-be bomber fatally shot.

>