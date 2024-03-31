WATCH: Security footage captures Beersheba terrorist en route to attack March 31, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-security-footage-captures-beersheba-terrorist-en-route-to-attack/ Email Print The terrorist originated from the town of Rahat where he traveled on a bus to the central station where he stabbed and wounded an IDF soldier. Israel police published CCTV footage of Naji Freh leaving his home and carrying out a stabbing attack on an IDF soldier at Beersheba's central bus station on Sunday. Freh was shot and killed by another IDF soldier. pic.twitter.com/FGMQ08DZr9— Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) March 31, 2024 BeershebaStabbingterrorist