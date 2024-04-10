WATCH: Sen. Tom Cotton – ‘Why does Israel have to provide aid to Gaza?’ April 10, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-sen-tom-cotton-why-does-israel-have-to-provide-aid-to-gaza/ Email Print The Senator then compared the current conflict to WWII, where the US didn’t provide any aid to the Axis. WATCH:Senator Tom Cotton:Why should Israel have the responsibility to provide aid to Gaza? During World War II, we did not offer aid to Germany or Japan, and the Biden administration's actions are undermining Israel. pic.twitter.com/4WevgXa0GV— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) April 9, 2024 aidGazaIsraelTom CottonWWII