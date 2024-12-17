WATCH: Senior Russian general assassinated by bomb hidden in a scooter

Search

Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, Russia’s top chemical and biological warfare chief, and his assistant, Ilya Polikarpov, were killed when a bomb hidden in an electric scooter exploded outside Kirillov’s Moscow apartment.

