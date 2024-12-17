WATCH: Senior Russian general assassinated by bomb hidden in a scooter

Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, Russia’s top chemical and biological warfare chief, and his assistant, Ilya Polikarpov, were killed when a bomb hidden in an electric scooter exploded outside Kirillov’s Moscow apartment.

WILD FOOTAGE Footage shows the explosion in Moscow that killed Russia’s nuclear defense commander and his assistant, Ilya Polikarpov. https://t.co/cl5d7tOvGG pic.twitter.com/PCZaMg0ApP — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) December 17, 2024