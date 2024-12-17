WATCH: Senior Russian general assassinated by bomb hidden in a scooter December 17, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-senior-russian-general-assassinated-by-bomb-hidden-in-a-scooter/ Email Print Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, Russia’s top chemical and biological warfare chief, and his assistant, Ilya Polikarpov, were killed when a bomb hidden in an electric scooter exploded outside Kirillov’s Moscow apartment.WILD FOOTAGEFootage shows the explosion in Moscow that killed Russia’s nuclear defense commander and his assistant, Ilya Polikarpov. https://t.co/cl5d7tOvGG pic.twitter.com/PCZaMg0ApP— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) December 17, 2024 WATCH⚡️ This is the moment an IED concealed in an e-scooter handle exploded, killing Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, Head of Russia’s Nuclear Defense Forces, and his aide. https://t.co/KyEJRdEoUK pic.twitter.com/2RFyFTqA1x— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) December 17, 2024 AssassinationLt. Gen. Igor KirillovRussiaUkraine