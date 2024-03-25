WATCH: Shin Bet foils massive weapons smuggling plot into Judea and Samaria March 25, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-shin-bet-foils-massive-weapons-smuggling-plot-into-judea-and-samaria/ Email Print The weapons included dozens of rifles, explosives, RPGs, and anti-tank missiles, all headed to terror cells embedded in Judea and Samaria. A joint statement issued by Shin Bet and IDF spokespersons reveals the interception of Iranian-manufactured explosives and anti-tank missiles destined for Judea and Samaria. Iranian security entities, including the 4000 Unit of the Revolutionary Guards Intelligence Organization… pic.twitter.com/sf51SvqTyT— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 25, 2024 IranJudea and SamariaSmugglingWeapons