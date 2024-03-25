Search

WATCH: Shin Bet foils massive weapons smuggling plot into Judea and Samaria

The weapons included dozens of rifles, explosives, RPGs, and anti-tank missiles, all headed to terror cells embedded in Judea and Samaria.