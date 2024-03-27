WATCH: Shocking footage shows Hezbollah rockets impacting in civilian areas March 27, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-shocking-footage-shows-hezbollah-rockets-impacting-in-civilian-areas/ Email Print Video from a security camera shows the moment a bus and truck nearly get destroyed by an exploding rocket. Some more footage of the rockets from Lebanon that hit today in Kiryat Shmona https://t.co/CG9F6gO21A pic.twitter.com/2AYAoImDZ8— Documenting Israel (@DocumentIsrael) March 27, 2024 HezbollahKiryat Shmonarockets