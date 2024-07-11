WATCH: Sinwar’s interrogator reveals the true nature of the terror mastermind July 11, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-sinwars-interrogator-reveals-the-true-nature-of-the-terror-mastermind/ Email Print Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas in Gaza is a mass murdering radical Islamist, who surrounds himself with Israeli hostages deep inside underground tunnels and sacrifices Palestinians for his goal of eradicating Israel.Sinwar is a murderer of the worst kind pic.twitter.com/9nQn5Jf0MM— Gina (@ginnydmm) July 10, 2024 HamashostagesmurdererTerrorismTunnelsYahya Sinwar