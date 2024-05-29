WATCH: Smiles For the Kids – Helping Israeli children cope with loss and uncertainty May 29, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-smiles-for-the-kids-helping-israeli-children-cope-with-loss-and-uncertainty/ Email Print The war has impacted thousands of families, whether by needing to evacuate from their homes for the last seven months or families that suffered unimaginable losses, Smiles For the Kids aims to aid anyone in need of support. evacueesfamiliesIDF soldiersSmiles For The Kids