WATCH: Soccer team’s heartfelt reunion with 9-year-old captive is a birthday wish fulfilled

During his time in Gaza, Ohad Munder celebrated his ninth birthday, receiving a heartwarming birthday message from his beloved soccer team, Hapoel Be’er Sheva.

Their long-awaited meeting finally took place following Ohad’s release.