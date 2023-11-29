WATCH: Soccer team’s heartfelt reunion with 9-year-old captive is a birthday wish fulfilled November 29, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-soccer-teams-heartfelt-reunion-with-9-year-old-captive-is-a-birthday-wish-fulfilled/ Email Print During his time in Gaza, Ohad Munder celebrated his ninth birthday, receiving a heartwarming birthday message from his beloved soccer team, Hapoel Be’er Sheva. Their long-awaited meeting finally took place following Ohad’s release. Ohad Munder, who was freed from captivity in Gaza a couple days ago, related an amazing story that his family passed on to local media earlier this week. He says that the terrorists regularly moved the hostages around, so he was never with the same people for very long. On… pic.twitter.com/aEMYPQFUfh — (((Emanuel Miller))) 🌻 (@emanumiller) November 29, 2023 Hapoel Be'er ShebahostageOhad Munder