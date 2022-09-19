Search

WATCH: ‘Some signs’ Holocaust happened, not certain, says Iran president

In his first interview with a Western journalist, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi cast doubt on the Holocaust, telling CBS reporter Lesley Stahl, “There are some signs that it happened. If so, they should allow it to be investigated and researched.”