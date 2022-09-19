WATCH: ‘Some signs’ Holocaust happened, not certain, says Iran president

In his first interview with a Western journalist, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi cast doubt on the Holocaust, telling CBS reporter Lesley Stahl, “There are some signs that it happened. If so, they should allow it to be investigated and researched.”

When asked if he believed the Holocaust happened, Iranian President Raisi told Lesley Stahl, “There are some signs that it happened. If so, they should allow it to be investigated and researched.” https://t.co/CChTRxBFcr pic.twitter.com/7ZSBEknrh1 — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) September 19, 2022