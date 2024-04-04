WATCH: Son of Hamas founder destroys ignorant pro-Palestinian students on Dr. Phil April 4, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-son-of-hamas-founder-destroys-ignorant-pro-palestinian-students-on-dr-phil/ Email Print Yousef, known as the ‘Son of Hamas’went on Dr. Phil and dismantled pro-Palestinian women for their false views and failure to condemn Hamas for Oct. 7th. MUST WATCH:Founder of Hxmas’ son, Mosab Hassan completely obliterates pro Palestinians supporters on Dr Phil’s show. WOWVia @etanadeeIL pic.twitter.com/tIMkkuNEhn — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) April 4, 2024 Dr. PhilHamasMosab Hassan Yousefpro-Palestinian supporters