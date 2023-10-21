WATCH: Son of Hamas leader – Israel should use gas in Gaza terror tunnels October 22, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-son-of-hamas-leader-israel-should-use-gas-in-gaza-terror-tunnels/ Email Print Hamas doesn’t care about human rights or the Palestinian people. We need to free Gaza from Hamas. It’s not the time to win the war of public opinion. It’s the time to win the war against the most brutal terrorist organization in the world today – Mosab Youssef, son of Hamas founder. GazaHamasIsraeli captives in GazaOperation Iron SwordsTurkey