WATCH: South African media personality – ‘Our people stand in solidarity with you’ April 3, 2024 Bafana Modise, a South African social media personality. (Twitter Screenshot)(Twitter Screenshot)WATCH: South African media personality – ‘Our people stand in solidarity with you’ Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-south-african-media-personality-our-people-stand-in-solidarity-with-you/ Email Print Bafana Modise emphasized the anti-Israel government does not speak for the majority of South Africans who oppose their terror ties. Thank you for this incredible message from the people of South Africa who do not stand with their racist government that supports terror regimes. 🇿🇦❤️🇮🇱@ModiseBafana @diploact pic.twitter.com/19otR5IbTZ— The Mossad: Satirical, Yet Awesome (@TheMossadIL) April 3, 2024 Bafana ModiseHamas solidaritySouth Africa