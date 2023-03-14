WATCH: Students in European-funded program glorify Palestinian terrorists, call for more attacks March 14, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-students-in-european-funded-program-glorify-palestinian-terrorists-call-for-more-attacks/ Email Print This video, courtesy Palestinian Media Watch, shows students taking part in a student council elections event at Hebron University. The students, participants in the European ERASMUS program, are seen chanting “Make sounds of joy, O bullet: while waving pictures of terrorists who committed deadly attacks against Israelis. European UnionHebronPalestinian educationPalestinian terrorists