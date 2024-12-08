WATCH: Syrian rebel calls for friendship and investment with Israel December 8, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-syrian-rebel-calls-for-friendship-and-investment-with-israel/ Email Print In a surprising move, a Syrian rebel extended a message of peace and cooperation during an interview with Israel’s Channel 11 saying, ‘Dear neighbors and friends from the friendly state of Israel, there will be no extremism; we share passion. We invite Israel to come to Syria and invest.’https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/WhatsApp-Video-2024-12-08-at-11.27.47_788bfdee.mp4 IsraelrebelsSyria