Search

WATCH: Syrian rebel calls for friendship and investment with Israel

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-syrian-rebel-calls-for-friendship-and-investment-with-israel/
Email Print

In a surprising move, a Syrian rebel extended a message of peace and cooperation during an interview with Israel’s Channel 11 saying, ‘Dear neighbors and friends from the friendly state of Israel, there will be no extremism; we share passion. We invite Israel to come to Syria and invest.’

>