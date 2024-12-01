WATCH: Syrian rebels capture Assad’s mansion in Aleppo December 1, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-syrian-rebels-capture-assads-mansion-in-aleppo/ Email Print Rebel forces, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, have captured the Kuweires airbase, taken abandoned heavy weaponry, and released dozens of political prisoners in a jailbreak near the major Syrian city of Aleppo.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/WhatsApp-Video-2024-12-01-at-18.02.17_0e7034e2.mp4 AleppoBashar al-AssadrebelsSyria