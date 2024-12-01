Search

WATCH: Syrian rebels capture Assad’s mansion in Aleppo

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-syrian-rebels-capture-assads-mansion-in-aleppo/
Email Print

Rebel forces, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, have captured the Kuweires airbase, taken abandoned heavy weaponry, and released dozens of political prisoners in a jailbreak near the major Syrian city of Aleppo.

>