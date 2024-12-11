HILARIOUS: Syrian rebels attempt to pilot fighter jet

Syria, like many other countries in the world and especially in the Middle East, has no access to modern technology, and rebel fighters, who are used to making weapons from scraps, try to fly a fighter jet by sitting on it.

The rebels in Syria… I don’t think that’s how you fly a fighter jet… pic.twitter.com/uS1MqfV83J — Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) December 11, 2024