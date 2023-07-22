WATCH: Tens of thousands end four-day march to Knesset amid blazing heat

Tens of thousands of protestors against the government’s judicial reforms marched towards the Knesset in Jerusalem on Saturday, ending a four-day march from Tel Aviv ahead of the vote on the first piece of legislation to curtail the Supreme Court’s powers.

Incredible. Tens of thousands marching to Jerusalem in protest against the Israel government judicial overhaul. Voting on curtailing the Supreme Court powers will take place as of tomorrow. It is 91F (33C) on the route to city. pic.twitter.com/EAfhRwAgNB — ‏Tal Schneider טל שניידר تال شنايدر (@talschneider) July 22, 2023