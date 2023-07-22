Search

WATCH: Tens of thousands end four-day march to Knesset amid blazing heat

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-tens-of-thousands-end-four-day-march-to-knesset-amid-blazing-heat/
Email Print

Tens of thousands of protestors against the government’s judicial reforms marched towards the Knesset in Jerusalem on Saturday, ending a four-day march from Tel Aviv ahead of the vote on the first piece of legislation to curtail the Supreme Court’s powers.