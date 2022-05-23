WATCH: Tens of thousands march in NYC’s ‘Celebrate Israel’ parade after 3-year hiatus May 23, 2022 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-tens-of-thousands-march-in-nycs-celebrate-israel-parade-after-3-year-hiatus/ Email Print “Together Again”: Some 250 organizations participated in New York City’s Celebrate Israel parade Sunday for the first time since the outbreak of the coronavirus in 2020, with tens of thousands marching. American Jewish organizationsAmerican JewsNew York CityNYCPro-Israel acPro-Israel rallyUS-Israel relations