WATCH: Tens of thousands march in NYC’s ‘Celebrate Israel’ parade after 3-year hiatus

“Together Again”: Some 250 organizations participated in New York City’s Celebrate Israel parade Sunday for the first time since the outbreak of the coronavirus in 2020, with tens of thousands marching.



 