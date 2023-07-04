Search

WATCH: Terror groups use Jenin mosque as cover, dig tunnels underneath

Palestinian terrorists in Jenin have turned a mosque into a terror HQ, replete with a weapons depot and an underground tunnel.

The IDF carried out a drone strike against terrorists outside the al-Ansari mosque before breaking in and taking over.

The tunnel was part of a network of terror tunnels connecting other buildings, including residential buildings and a kindergarten.