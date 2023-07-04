WATCH: Terror groups use Jenin mosque as cover, dig tunnels underneath July 4, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-terror-groups-use-jenin-mosque-as-cover-dig-tunnels-underneath/ Email Print Palestinian terrorists in Jenin have turned a mosque into a terror HQ, replete with a weapons depot and an underground tunnel. The IDF carried out a drone strike against terrorists outside the al-Ansari mosque before breaking in and taking over. The tunnel was part of a network of terror tunnels connecting other buildings, including residential buildings and a kindergarten. Yesterday, we operated to extract armed gunmen, who were using a Mosque as a cover for terrorist operations. Today, soldiers completed the mission by confiscating the hundreds of different weapons and ammunition, and eliminating the underground pits and shafts used by the… pic.twitter.com/e4EqylgavF — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) July 4, 2023