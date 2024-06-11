Search

WATCH: Terror supporters besiege NYC Nova exhibit, chant intifada revolution

Hundreds of terror supporters swarmed the Nova exhibit in NYC, which aims to spread awareness about the horrific massacre, and harassed, intimidated, and sometimes assaulted attendees to the event.







