WATCH: Terror supporters besiege NYC Nova exhibit, chant intifada revolution June 11, 2024

Hundreds of terror supporters swarmed the Nova exhibit in NYC, which aims to spread awareness about the horrific massacre, and harassed, intimidated, and sometimes assaulted attendees to the event.

#HappeningNow Smoke bombs and flares set off outside of the Nova Exhibition, the October 7th Music Festival exhibit taking place on Wall Street in Lower Manhattan. pic.twitter.com/kUKpktTUmk— Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) June 11, 2024

Hezbollah flag flown in Wall Street as masked mob attempt to shut down an exhibit to remember the lives of 364 people who were killed at the Nova Festival on Oct 7th.Hezbollah is a U.S. designated terrorist organization. 🎥 @ScooterCasterNY pic.twitter.com/97xQvCEEQh — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 11, 2024

Anti-Israel mob descend into violence as they shove police barricades and scream abuse, as officers make arrests outside the Nova Exhibit in NYC.Activists are protesting outside the venue which honors the lives of the 364 Nova Festival victims. pic.twitter.com/0W6pu5e8sQ— Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 11, 2024