WATCH: Terrorist stabs 83-year-old Holocaust survivor to death in Herzliya

The terrorist was identified as an Arab man from Tulkarm, a former inmate of Israeli prisons, who showed no prior signs or warnings of planning an attack.

Graphic footage:

>