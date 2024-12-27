WATCH: Terrorist stabs 83-year-old Holocaust survivor to death in Herzliya

The terrorist was identified as an Arab man from Tulkarm, a former inmate of Israeli prisons, who showed no prior signs or warnings of planning an attack.

Graphic footage:

Herzliya Israel: a terrorist stabbed am elderly woman (80) to death in a cowardly attack Warning ⚠️ Graphic footage: pic.twitter.com/nPQHgM53tU — Adam Milstein (@AdamMilstein) December 27, 2024

#Breaking

Announcement of the death of the female settler who was injured in the stabbing operation in the "Herzliya" area near "Tel Aviv".#Herzliya #TelAviv@qudsn pic.twitter.com/ind05S2VDk — ⚡️ World News ⚡️ (@ferozwala) December 27, 2024