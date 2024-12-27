WATCH: Terrorist stabs 83-year-old Holocaust survivor to death in Herzliya December 27, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-terrorist-stabs-83-year-old-holocaust-survivor-to-death-in-herzliya/ Email Print The terrorist was identified as an Arab man from Tulkarm, a former inmate of Israeli prisons, who showed no prior signs or warnings of planning an attack.Graphic footage: Herzliya Israel: a terrorist stabbed am elderly woman (80) to death in a cowardly attackWarning ⚠️ Graphic footage: pic.twitter.com/nPQHgM53tU— Adam Milstein (@AdamMilstein) December 27, 2024 #Breaking Announcement of the death of the female settler who was injured in the stabbing operation in the "Herzliya" area near "Tel Aviv".#Herzliya #TelAviv@qudsn pic.twitter.com/ind05S2VDk— ⚡️ World News ⚡️ (@ferozwala) December 27, 2024 Settler killed in stabbing attack in Tel Aviv; assailant shot dead pic.twitter.com/btZMffTf50 — Roya News English (@RoyaNewsEnglish) December 27, 2024 HerzliyaStabbingTerrorism