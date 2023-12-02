WATCH: Thai nationals were abducted ‘for their own good’ December 2, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-thai-nationals-were-abducted-for-their-own-good/ Email Print A Hamas official claimed they abducted the Thai workers for their own protection due to Israeli shelling of civilian homes. #ICYMI: Hamas Official Hisham Qasem Explains the Abduction of Thai Nationals to Gaza: We Detained Them for Their Own Safety Due to the Indiscriminate Israeli Shelling of the Area #Hamas #Gaza #Palestinians #Thailand #hostages pic.twitter.com/MunILCFhkX — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) December 2, 2023 HamashostagesThai