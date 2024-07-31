WATCH: The astonishing difference between Trump and Harris supporters July 31, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-the-astonishing-difference-between-trump-and-harris-rallies/ Email Print Switching between Biden-Harris and Trump shirts and going to both rallies clearly shows which party should be in charge of the future of America. Man films social experiment wearing a Trump shirt to a Biden event and then a Biden shirt to a Trump event. pic.twitter.com/RAWFi5PMP8 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) July 30, 2024 Donald TrumpKamala Harrisrallies