WATCH: The destruction of the targeted building in Beirut July 31, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-the-destroyed-building-in-lebanon/ Email Print Videos show the precision of the Israeli airstrike which took out Hezbollah’s chief of staff and his bodyguard. Inside look of the building that was bombed by our forces in Beirut Lebanon pic.twitter.com/ORRYoIqzOA — Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) July 30, 2024 This attack took place in the heart of the Dahia – a stronghold of Hezbollah in Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/Zefc1Jwp3l — Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) July 30, 2024 BeirutFu’ad ShukrHezbollah