WATCH: The enemy from within February 11, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-the-enemy-from-within/ Email Print Palestinians and anti-Israel supporters have been working diligently to undermine the United States and its historic alliance with Israel by organizing student protests and promoting indoctrination on college campuses.This should be very disturbing for every American who wants to live in peace.Our enemies are inside the USA. pic.twitter.com/nSIvREcc9g— Adi (@Adi13) February 10, 2025 anti-Israel protesters