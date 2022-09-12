WATCH: A Thursday deadline has these Israeli politicians pondering their future September 12, 2022 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-the-fight-for-61-seats-netanyahu-campaigns-for-arab-votes/ Email Print A Thursday deadline for Israeli political parties to finalize their lists of candidates is forcing a number of candidates, most notably Ayelet Shaked, to ponder their political future as Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu now campaigns for Arab votes. i24 News discusses the latest campaign developments. 2022 electionsAyelet ShakedBenjamin NetanyahuIsraeli politicsYoaz Hendel