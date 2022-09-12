Search

WATCH: A Thursday deadline has these Israeli politicians pondering their future

A Thursday deadline for Israeli political parties to finalize their lists of candidates is forcing a number of candidates, most notably Ayelet Shaked, to ponder their political future as Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu now campaigns for Arab votes. i24 News discusses the latest campaign developments.