WATCH: Israeli ballistic missile defense system in action February 23, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-the-israeli-ballistic-missile-defense-system-arrow-in-action/ Email Print The Arrow air defense system intercepted a ballistic missile fired from Yemen. WATCH: The Arrow system successfully intercepts a target launched towards Israel this morning in the Red Sea region. The DDR&D's IMDO captured the operational launch in southern Israel. The IAF's Air & Missile Defense Array executed the launch & intercepted the designated target pic.twitter.com/dAFsheV315— Ministry of Defense (@Israel_MOD) February 22, 2024 Raketenalarm in Eilat. Nach ersten Berichten ein erfolgreiches Abfangen durch das Arrow-System über dem Roten Meer. pic.twitter.com/r8wtM2XOMM— Elianes Israel-Ticker (@israelticker) February 22, 2024 air defenseArrowYemen