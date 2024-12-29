WATCH: The moment an Israeli missile obliterates Sanaa Airport’s control tower

The IDF recently struck several targets in Yemen in response to repeated aggressiveness by the Houthis, who have launched hundreds of ballistic missiles and dozens of drones at Israel since Oct. 7th.

WATCH⚡️ Footage captures the exact moment the Houthi Sanaa control tower was hit by Israeli jets pic.twitter.com/kzqHepNuRV — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) December 28, 2024