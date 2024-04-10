Search

WATCH: The moment Hamas chief learned his sons were killed in an Israeli airstrike

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-the-moment-hamas-chief-learned-his-sons-were-killed-in-an-israeli-airstrike/
Email Print

Hamas politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh’s three sons were killed in an Israeli airstrike Wednesday, as they were driving in a vehicle in the Shati neighborhood west of Gaza City.