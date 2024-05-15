Search

WATCH: ‘The only two-state solution Biden believes in is Minnesota and Michigan’

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-the-only-two-state-solution-biden-believes-in-is-minnesota-and-michigan/
Email Print

Douglas Murray slammed Biden for attempting to garner Muslim votes while abandoning Israel by stopping military aid in response to the IDF invading Rafah.



>