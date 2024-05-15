WATCH: ‘The only two-state solution Biden believes in is Minnesota and Michigan’ May 15, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-the-only-two-state-solution-biden-believes-in-is-minnesota-and-michigan/ Email Print Douglas Murray slammed Biden for attempting to garner Muslim votes while abandoning Israel by stopping military aid in response to the IDF invading Rafah. Douglas Murray dropping truth bombs“The fact that he [Biden] gave a speech on Tuesday that he will always defend the Jewish people, and later that day stopped arms to Israel.. suggests to me that this is a problem” pic.twitter.com/t0WFlgM16q— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) May 15, 2024 Biden Administrationdouglas murrayelectionsHamas