WATCH: ‘The real enemy isn’t Israel—it’s American imperialism,’ says senior Canadian PFLP member

Khaled Barakat a Canadian-Palestinian PFLP senior official argued that the real adversary in the Palestinian struggle is not Israel but the U.S., which he sees as the driving force behind imperialism, using Israel as a strategic outpost to serve Western interests in the region.



