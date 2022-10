WATCH: This is how Israeli forces eliminated Hebron terrorist

Muhammed Kamel al-Jabari was killed by security forces while carrying out a shooting attack in the Hebron suburb of Kiryat Arba, which left one man dead and five wounded on Saturday evening.

GRAPHIC: This is how the Palestinian terrorist was eliminated by Israeli forces in Kiryat Arba.

He managed to kill one Jew and injured six. pic.twitter.com/bKbocYVORb

— Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) October 29, 2022