WATCH: Thousands of Israelis across the country celebrate Jerusalem Day June 5, 2024

Nearly 100,000 Israelis came together in song and dance and celebrated the 57th anniversary of the reunification of the holy city of Jerusalem.

VERY NICEThousands of yeshiva students gathered at the Western Wall this morning for a celebratory service in honor of Yom Yerushalayim. (Jerusalem Day) pic.twitter.com/MaULv7qZYT— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) June 5, 2024