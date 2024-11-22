Search

WATCH: Thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters vandalize Quebec campus

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-thousands-of-pro-palestinian-protesters-vandalize-quebec-campuses-with-anti-israel-graffiti/
Email Print

Around 11,000 students at Concordia University in Canada tried to break down doors and engaged in vandalism to pressure the universities and the Canadian government to divest from Israel.



>