WATCH: Thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters vandalize Quebec campus November 22, 2024

Around 11,000 students at Concordia University in Canada tried to break down doors and engaged in vandalism to pressure the universities and the Canadian government to divest from Israel. Shocking footage from the student 'strike' on @Concordia's campus today. Peaceful student strikes don't usually involve attempts to break down doors and storm a university auditorium. pic.twitter.com/PqXwQED1l0— CIJA (@CIJAinfo) November 21, 2024