WATCH: Thousands of women’s rights activists march through ultra-Orthodox city of Bnei Brak

Thousands of women marched in protest in the ultra-Orthodox city of Bnei Brak on Thursday against what they said was increasing infringement on women’s rights in the public sphere.







יגיעו לכפר קאסם הלילה או שהגבול בני ברק? pic.twitter.com/O9UFTzl1sc — 🟢or keren (@Wq0oQJmUSfZunt5) August 24, 2023





