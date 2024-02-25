WATCH: Thousands sing in support of Israel in Times Square February 25, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-thousands-sing-in-support-of-israel-in-times-square/ Email Print Jews from all over the world gather in New York City to call for the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza and to sing in solidarity with Israel. Hier soir Times Square à New York ❤️ pic.twitter.com/unSmomG4A6— GENGIS KHAN 🇮🇱 🇫🇷 (@GENGIS9999) February 25, 2024 BRING THEM HOME!Tonight in New York, thousands of Jewish teenagers from around the world, stood together in Times Square. Thanks to CTeen for organizing this beautiful event. #AmYisraelChaiVideo: Mendel Grossbaum pic.twitter.com/4UvBetpPd2— Humans of Judaism (@HumansOfJudaism) February 25, 2024 Bring Them HomeNYsquarestand with IsraelTimes