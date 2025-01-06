WATCH: Three rockets fired from Gaza target Sderot January 6, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-three-rockets-fired-from-gaza-target-sderot/ Email Print One rocket struck a home previously hit twice, another was intercepted by Israel’s air defenses, and a third fell into an open area near Sderot, causing no injuries.Hamas terrorists fired several rockets from northern Gaza at southern Israel a short time ago. One rocket struck a house in the city of Sderot. No injuries were reported. pic.twitter.com/Gi44nC7m2X— Eretz Israel (@EretzIsrael) January 6, 2025 תיעוד: מבקרים במצפה שדרות נתקלים בהתרעת צבע אדום ומחפשים מחסה.המצפה משקיף על בית חאנון שממנו שוגרו הרקטות pic.twitter.com/jN0J0tskHx — רוני גרין שאולוב – Roni Green Shaulov (@Ronigreensha) January 6, 2025 HamasrocketsSderot