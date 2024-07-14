WATCH: Media blames Trump and supporters for assassination attempt

A mere few hours after the attempted assassination of former president Trump, leftist media already started attributing the violent attack and general unrest plaguing the nation to Trump and his ‘violent rhetoric.’

The media is already blaming Trump for the attempted assassination. The dead Trump supporter's body is still warm.

You really don't hate them enough.

pic.twitter.com/Pj5nJ94Bom

— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 14, 2024