WATCH: Trump booed by supporters after encouraging them to get vaccinated

Former President Donald Trump told his supporters “to take the vaccines” during a speech given on Saturday, a comment that was received with booing from the audience.

WATCH: During a speech on Saturday night, Former President Trump recommended that everyone take the COVID-19 vaccine. (🎥: POOL) pic.twitter.com/D6eLxqXJjk — FOX Carolina News (@foxcarolinanews) August 22, 2021