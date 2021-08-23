WATCH: Trump booed by supporters after encouraging them to get vaccinated August 23, 2021 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-trump-booed-by-supporters-after-encouraging-them-to-get-vaccinated/ Email Print Former President Donald Trump told his supporters “to take the vaccines” during a speech given on Saturday, a comment that was received with booing from the audience. WATCH: During a speech on Saturday night, Former President Trump recommended that everyone take the COVID-19 vaccine. (🎥: POOL) pic.twitter.com/D6eLxqXJjk — FOX Carolina News (@foxcarolinanews) August 22, 2021 anti-vaxxersCOVID-19Donald Trumpvaccine