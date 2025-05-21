WATCH: Trump confronts South African president over racial violence against whites May 21, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-trump-confronts-south-african-president-over-crimes-against-whites/ Email Print US President Donald Trump confronts South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Oval Office over land seizures and violence against white farmers, questioning what steps he was taking to stop the attacks — and why none of the movement’s leaders had been arrested.SAVAGE TRUMP: President Trump dims Oval Office lights, shows South Africa’s president videos of their leaders calling for KILLING white farmers. pic.twitter.com/pJnMvyR1nB— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 21, 2025JUST SHOWN IN THE OVAL OFFICE: Proof of Persecution in South Africa. pic.twitter.com/rER1l8sqAU— The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 21, 2025 Cyril RamaphosaDonald TrumpGenocideSouth Africa