WATCH: Trump confronts South African president over racial violence against whites

US President Donald Trump confronts South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Oval Office over land seizures and violence against white farmers, questioning what steps he was taking to stop the attacks — and why none of the movement’s leaders had been arrested.

