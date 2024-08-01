WATCH: Trump – ‘I don’t want pronouns’ August 1, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-trump-i-dont-want-pronouns/ Email Print Donald Trump was asked his pronouns in response to Kamala Harris updating her Twitter bio to She/Her. Trump gets asked what pronouns he uses after Kamala Harris added She/Her to her bio. : “I don’t have pronouns.” : “So you’re fluid?” : “Nobody even knows what that means.” @IngrahamAngle pic.twitter.com/zf4CmZaFwj — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) July 31, 2024 Donald TrumpKamala Harrispronouns