WATCH: Trump – ‘This election is between communism and freedom’

Donald Trump, with the endorsement of Robert Kennedy, has surged in popularity and has repeatedly stated this year's election is for freedom not party. TRUMP: "This election is not a choice between Democrats and Republicans. It's a choice between communism and freedom." pic.twitter.com/7u6Y3Xlewh — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 29, 2024