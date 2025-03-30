WATCH: Trump doubles down on Iran – ‘If they don’t make a deal, there will be bombing’ March 30, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-trump-threatens-iran-again-if-they-dont-make-a-deal-there-will-be-bombing/ Email Print President Trump reiterated his warning to Iran, stating that if they continued to reject a nuclear deal, he would impose secondary tariffs and, if necessary, launch a bombing attack “the likes of which they have never seen before.”Trump in a strong warning to Iran: "If they don't make a deal, there will be bombing — and it will be bombing the likes of which they have never seen before." pic.twitter.com/1qi5TfmUQ1— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 30, 2025 IranNuclear dealPresident Trump