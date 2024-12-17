WATCH: Turkish forces breach gate separating them from Kurish-controlled territory December 17, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-turkish-forces-breach-gate-separating-them-from-kurish-controlled-territory/ Email Print The Turkish army removed the border fence near the Kurdish-controlled city of Kobani, as videos circulating online show rebel forces advancing toward the city to seize control.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/WhatsApp-Video-2024-12-17-at-11.55.28_a1a2e791.mp4 KobaniKurdsSyriaTurkey